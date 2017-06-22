6-22 Obits

We note with regret the death of Ms. Janelle Elizabeth Spencer, age 65 of Waverly. Visitation for Ms. Spencer will be from now until service time at 1 at Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Br. Jr. Hartup will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mrs. Vannie Louise Spicer, age 82 of Camden, will have graveside services Friday at 1:30 at Sandy Point Cemetery. Brother Gary Greer will officiate the ceremonies.

Oakdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Terri Lee Pierpoint, age 50 of Camden, will have funeral services Friday at 2 at Plunk Funeral Home in Camden.

Burial will follow in the Rushing’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday from 10 until service time at 2 at Plunk Funeral Home.

Mrs. Carole Jean Holladay Moorer, age 79 of Bellvue, formerly of Holladay, will have visitation Saturday from 2 until 5 at Bellvue Church of Christ in Nashville.

Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. James Wiley Dicus, age 82 of Big Sandy, will have memorial services Sunday at 3 at Plunk Funeral Home in Camden.

Visitation will be from 2 until service time at 3 at Plunk Funeral Home.

Brother Charlie Cate will officiate the ceremonies.