We note with regret the death of Mrs. Linda Ann Todd, age 72 of Big Sandy, who will have graveside services this afternoon at 2 at the Crooked Creek Cemetery in Big Sandy. The Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ms. Sheila Ann Uddin, age 61 of Waverly, will have memorial services Saturday at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.