6-21 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Roger Lee Hardin, age 67 of Camden, who will have cremation services today.

Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Jeanelle Elizabeth Spencer, age 65 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 4 until 8 at Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.

Visitation will also be Thursday from 11 until service time at 1 at Humphreys County Funeral Home. Brother Jr. Hartup will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mrs. Vannie Louise Spicer, age 82 of Camden, will have graveside services Friday at 1:30 at Sandy Point Cemetery. Brother Gary Greer will officiate the ceremonies.

Oakdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.