6-21 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Theresa Ann Dixon, age 62 of Camden, who will have funeral services this morning at 11 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Tony Allgood will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.

Mrs. Linda Ann Todd, age 72 of Big Sandy, will have graveside services Friday afternoon at 2 at the Crooked Creek Cemetery in Big Sandy. The Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ms. Sheila Ann Uddin, age 61 of Waverly, will have memorial services Saturday at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.