For Sale

1992 Buick Century 4-Door Vehicle

Call 213-2223

2 Whiskey Barrels $120

Call 441-1436

Miscellaneous

Stolen Trailer

20 Ft Long

Black and Pin Stripes

Tandem Axel

Wench Mounted

Call Camden Police Department at 731-584-4622

Call Melanie at 731-213-2394

In Need

14-15 Inch Retractable Wheels

Capable of 5/8 Axle

Extra Extra 2 Inch Metal Pipe

Tubing Bender like Greenlee

Call 584-6591

Triple Aluminum Boat Seat

Call 441-1436