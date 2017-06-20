6-20 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Janet Sue Kesterson Hayes, age 75 of New Johnsonville.

Visitation for Mrs. Hayes will be this morning from 9 until service time at 11 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Pastor Daniel Hawks will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly.

Mr. Roger Lee Hardin, age 67 of Camden, will have cremation services at a later date.

Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.