6-19 Trading Post

on June 19, 2018
For Sale
165 John Deere Riding Lawnmower with 42 Inch Cut
Hot Water System For Divers $100
Brand New Goodyear Mats $12
Call 586-2884

Many Sizes in Taps and Dies Like New
Metal Tacklebox Full of Machine Shop Tools
Call 441-1487

2-Wheel Trailer
Deep Freeze
5 Horsepower Garden Tiller
Call 441-0218

John Deere Clutch Parts
Rebuilt Pressure Plate
Rebuilt Disc
Call 584-6591

In Need
Bottom Window For Storm Door
Bug Zapper
Call 584-6591

Compression and Clutch For Air Conditioning
In 1991 Geo Prism
Call 584-3871