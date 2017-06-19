6-19 Obits

We note with regret the death of Sandra Joyce Smith, age 72 of Camden.

Mrs. Smith will have funeral services today at 1 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Brian Oats and Brother Arzell Douglas will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.

Mrs. Janet Sue Kesterson Hayes, age 75 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation today from 3 until 8 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly.

Visitation will also be Tuesday from 9 until service time at 11 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Pastor Daniel Hawks will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly.