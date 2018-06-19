6-19 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. James “Mikey” Michael Robinson, age 66 of Camden, who will have visitation today from 10 until 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Funeral services for Mr. Robinson will be this afternoon at 3 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Marty Arnold will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Palestine Cemetery.

Mr. Robert Lance Smith, age 51 of Bruceton, will have visitation today from 4 until 8 at the Dilday-Carter Funeral Home in Huntingdon. Visitation for Mr. Smith will be Wednesday from 10 until service time at 11 at the Dilday-Carter Funeral Home in Huntingdon.

Mr. Ray Usry, age 93 of Camden, will have visitation Wednesday from 11 until service time at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother David Usry will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Cowell’s Chapel Cemetery.

Mrs. Teresa Ann Dixon, age 62 of Camden, will have visitation Wednesday from 5 until 9 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Funeral services for Mrs. Dixon will be Thursday morning at 11 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Tony Allgood will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.