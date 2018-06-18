6-18 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. James “Mikey” Michael Robinson, age 66 of Camden, who will have visitation Tuesday from 10 until service time at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Palestine Cemetery.

Mr. Robert Lance Smith, age 51 of Bruceton, will have visitation Tuesday from 4 until 8 at the Dilday-Carter Funeral Home in Huntingdon. Visitation for Mr. Smith will also be Wednesday from 10 until service time at 11 at the Dilday-Carter Funeral Home in Huntingdon.

Mrs. Teresa Ann Dixon, age 62 of Camden, will have visitation Wednesday evening from 5 until 9 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Funeral services for Mrs. Dixon will be Thursday morning at 11 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Tony Allgood will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.