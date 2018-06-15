6-15 Trading Post

on June 15, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post

For Sale
1992 Buick Century 4-Door Vehicle
Contains V6 Engine and AM/FM Cassette Player
67K Miles
Call 213-2223

Motorized Scooter
Call 584-6098 or 414-0138

Concrete Flower Pots
At 154 Melon Drive in Camden

12X20 Eagle Building
Contains Upstairs and 2 Lofts
Call 707-9037

White Mountain Ice Cream Bucket $30
Call 584-6591

Vegetables For Sale at 4685 Flatwoods Road in Camden
Yellow Squash, Zucchini, and Cucumbers
Call 584-6335

In Need
Propane Scarfing Tip
Bottom Mounting Drawer Slides
Call 584-6591