6-15 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. James Clifford “Jim Pudge” Frazier, age 62 of Camden.

Funeral services for Mr. Frazier will be today at 2 at First Baptist Church in Camden. Dr. Mike Blankenship will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will be Friday at Cobb Cemetery in Bull Creek, Kentucky.

Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Nathan Ray Hampton, age 69 of Hollow Rock, will have memorial services Sunday at 1:30 at Mount Comfort Baptist Church in Hollow Rock.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

Bruceton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Terry Wayne Stockdale, age 57 of Big Sandy, will have visitation Sunday from 12:30 until service time at 1:30 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy.