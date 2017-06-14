6-14 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Andrew Jerry Holland, age 74 of Camden. Funeral services for Mr. Holland will be today at 11 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Bill Douglas will officiate the ceremonies. Burial will follow in the Morris Chapel Cemetery in Camden.

Mr. Harold Wayne Henninger, age 88 of Camden, will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 1 at Liberty United Methodist Church in Camden.

Pastor Travis Penney will officiate the ceremonies.

Mrs. Bettie Ruth Lee, age 78 of Waverly, will have visitation from 10 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother William Brown will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Jason Chapel Cemetery in Dickson.

Mr. Charles Curtis Offord, age 48 of Big Sandy, will have visitation from 4 until service time at 6, at the Big Sandy Chapel of Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home. The family has chosen cremation.

Mr. Nathan Ray Hampton, age 69 of Hollow Rock, will have a memorial service Sunday at 1:30 at Mount Comfort Baptist Church in Hollow Rock. The family has chosen cremation.