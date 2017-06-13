6-13 Obits

We note with regret the death of Andrew Jerry Holland, age 74 of Camden.

Visitation for Mr. Holland will be tonight from 5 until 8 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home.

Masonic services will also be conducted tonight at 6 at Stockdale-Malin.

Funeral services for Mr. Holland will be Wednesday at 11 at Stockdale-Malin in Camden. Brother Bill Douglas will officiate the ceremonies.



Burial will follow in the Morris Chapel Cemetery in Camden.

Mr. Harold Wayne Henninger, age 88 of Camden, will have visitation Wednesday from 11 until 1 at Liberty United Methodist Church in Camden.

Funeral services for Mr. Henninger will be Wednesday at 1 at Liberty United Methodist Church. Pastor Travis Penney will officiate the ceremonies. Oakdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Bettie Ruth Lee, age 78 of Waverly, will have visitation from 10 until service time at 1 at Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother William Brown will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Jason Chapel Cemetery in Dickson.