6-12 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Louis Hoyt Wiser Jr., age 74 of New Johnsonville. Memorial services for Mr. Wiser will be today at 2 at Luff Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly.

Burial will follow in the Crowell Chapel Cemetery in Scotts Hill. Reverend Buddy Mullinax and Elder Kevin Lofton will officiate the ceremonies.

Mr. Dana Elborn Jones, Sr., age 79 of McEwen, will have private graveside services. Luff Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.