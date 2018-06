6-11 Trading Post

For Sale

2 Authentic Whiskey Barrels $120 a Barrel

Call 441-1436

18 Water Ice Trays $8

Size 10 Black Leather Boots $10

3 Rods and Reels $15

Call 584-5380

Slow Deep Freeze

26 Inch Boys Bicycle

Call 441-0218 After 3 PM

Entrance Door With 9 Small Glass Panes $10

Call 584-6034



235 Massey Ferguson Tractor

Call 441-3411

4 Tires Off Dodge Truck

Call 441-1092

Vegetables at 4685 Flatwoods Rd in Camden

Yellow Squash, Zucchini, and Cucumbers For Sale Daily

Call 584-6335

Sell or Trade

110 Volt Power In Power Out 3600 Pound Wheel Wench

Call 584-6591

In Need

Old Lawnmowers/Garden Tillers

Call 441-0218 After 3 PM

Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney

Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass

Call 584-6591