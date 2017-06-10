6-10 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Jack Lee McCurdy, age 78 of Camden, who will have funeral services today at 11 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.

Mr. James Arlie Hollowell, age 85 of Camden, will have funeral services today at 2 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.

Brother Leonard Greer and Brother Mike Melton will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Benton Memory Garden.

Mr. John T. Tate, age 89 of Hurricane Mills, will have funeral services today at 1 at the Compassion Church in Waverly.

Burial will follow in the Jones Cemetery in McEwen. Pastor Matt Wade will officiate the ceremonies.

Mrs. Nona Fay “Kay” Jefferis, age 64 of McEwen, will have graveside services Sunday at 2 at McEwen Cemetery.

Brother Joe James will officiate the ceremonies.

Mr. Louis Hoyt Wiser Jr., age 74 of New Johnsonville, will have memorial services Monday at 2 at Luff Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend Buddy Mullinax and Elder Kevin Lofton will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Crowell Chapel Cemetery in Scotts Hill.

Mr. Dana Elborn Jones Sr., age 79 of McEwen, will have a private graveside service. Luff Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.