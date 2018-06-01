6-1 Trading Post

6-1 Trading Poston June 1, 2018
For Sale
12X20 Eagle Building
Upstairs with 2 Lofts
8 Years Old
$4000 for Building and Full of Storage
Call 707-9037
5X7 Blue Tarpaulin $5
Pair of Black Leather Boots in Size 10 $10
AM/FM Cassette Radio Player $8
AM/FM CD Radio Player $12
AM/FM Clock CD Radio Player $20
Call 584-6591
40 Horsepower Mariner Boat Motor
Sectional Couch
Brown Recliner
Call 731-441-6475
or 220-1562
2 Air Conditioners $225
Call 220-1353
or 445-9329
3 Gallons of White Paint
A Gallon of Primer
Call 220-2468
50 Pint Dehumidifier $75
Call 731-441-3275
Go Kart $250
With Brand New Motor and Front Tires
Call 731-441-9765
In Need
Scarfing Tip for Oxwell Torch
Bottom Mounting Drawer Slides
Oddball Taps and Dies in American Sizes and British Standards
Call 584-6591
Wants Eagle Building
Call 441-8824
General Info
Ford Diesel Truck Problems
Call 584-6591