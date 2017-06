We note with regret the death of Mr. William “Bill” Warren Hensley, age 87 of Camden.

Visitation for Mr. Hensley will be Thursday from 5 until 9 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden.

Funeral services for Mr. Hensley will take place Friday at 2 at Stockdale-Malin in Camden.

Pastor Chuck Taylor is officiating the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery.