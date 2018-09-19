Today is $5 Night at the Carroll County Fair from the Civic Center in Huntingdon.

$5 pays for your entry and also unlimited rides in what could be the most attended evening of the Carroll County Fair.

If you’re looking for something to do on your lunch break, the Exhibit Building will be open from noon until 1PM during the Lunch Hour. Entry for Poultry Contests will also take place this afternoon from 1 until 5 while the official judging for said contests will be Thursday at 3:30 PM.

The rest of the day, gates will open at 5 with rides kicking off at 6 as a Five Dollar Bill is all you need for entry into the Carroll County Fair at the Fairgrounds in Huntingdon.

Thursday’s fun and festivities at the Carroll County Fair will feature music from the Flashback Band from 7 until 9, with the Tiny Mr. and Mrs. Carroll County taking place right before at 6PM.

The Carroll County Fair continues tonight and the rest of this week through Saturday September 22nd at the Civic Center in Huntingdon.