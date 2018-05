We note with regret the death of Mr. Charles “Charlie” Lewis Baylor, age 72 of Camden, former WFWL and WRJB Radio Disc Jockey, who will have visitation Thursday from 4:30 until 9 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mr. Baylor will also be Friday from 10 until service time at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.