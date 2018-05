We note with regret the death of Mr. Kenneth Butch Mathes, age 71 of Waverly, who has arrangements provided by the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. The family requests donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans.

Mr. Matthew Ray Blackerby, age 42 of Waverly, had wishes for cremation and a memorial service will be held at a later time. The Humphreys County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.