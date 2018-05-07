5-7 Trading Post

5-7 Trading Poston May 7, 2018
For Sale
2 India Blue Peacocks, A Year Old
3 Little Giant Incubators, Egg Turner, and a Set of Quail Rails
Call 731-441-5425
Bushtech Motorcycle Trailer Made in Jacksboro, TN $2100
3 Fishing Rods and Reels, One Rod Without A Reel in $30 Package
Pair of Size 10 Black Leather Boots $10
Call 584-5380
36 Inch Entrance Door Made of Metal $20
Contains 9 Little Windows At Top
22 Inch Husky Pushmower $25
Contains 11.5 Inch Wheels in Back
Call 584-6034
Yard Sale at 108 Post Oak Rd beside Lions Pit This Friday/Weekend
Yard Sale Through Month of May at 575 Post Oak Road in Camden
2001 28 Foot Camper with Polar Pack, Oak Cabinets, and New Tires
Call 584-3605
110 Volt Power Free Wheel Out 3600 Pound Wench
Call 584-6591
Adjustable Ladder Rack
Air Jackhammer
Call 441-1092
For Giveaway
55 Inch LG Flat Screen That Needs Work
Call 213-2223
In Need
Wants Geese Eggs For Setting
Call 731-441-5425
Small Manual Typewriter that Works Good
Call 584-3910 After 4PM
Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney
Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass
Call 584-6591
Tower Sections for CB Radio and TV
Call 584-6564
Services
Wants Odd Jobs and House Work
Call 441-9983