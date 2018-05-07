We note with regret the death of Mr. Jerry Douglas Hedge, age 80 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jeff Keele will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Grady Ellis Crafton, age 90 of Camden, will have funeral services today at 1 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery.

Mr. Goldie Bill Stepp, age 92 of Bruceton, will have funeral services today at 1 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Justin Ramer will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery.