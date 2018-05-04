5-4 Trading Post

5-4 Trading Poston May 4, 2018
For Sale
2 India Blue Peacocks, a Year Old
3 Little Giant Incubators, An Egg Turner, and a Set of Quail Rails
Call 731-441-5425
Pair of Size 10 Black Leather Boots $10
2 Radios
AM/FM Cassette Radio Player $8
CD Radio Player $12
Collection of VHS Deer Hunting Tapes $50
Call 584-5380
Parts from 1995 Ford F150 Pickup Truck
Call 584-7967 or 220-3032
Utility Trailer 53 Inches Wide X 91 Inches Long $125 or Best Offer
Will Hold Small Lawnmower
Call 586-2884
2 Like New Troybilt Pony Garden Tillers
Front and Rear Tiller
Call 441-8716
In Need
Wants Geese Eggs For Setting
Call 731-441-5425
Hour’s Worth of Work for Garden Tiller
Call 584-7967 or 220-3032
Needs Antennae for CB Radio
Deals For Little Red Wagon
Call 584-8668
2 Vehicle Carport
Call 441-8716
Propane Scarfing Tip
Bottom Mounting Drawer Slides
Oddball Taps and Dies in American Sizes and British Standards
Call 584-6591
Wants To Mow Yards in Camden, Bruceton, Paris, and Waverly Area
Call 731-220-3643
For Giveaway
Rebar Posts in Ground
Call 586-2884