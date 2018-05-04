We note with regret the death of Mrs. Gladys June James, age 88 of New Johnsonville, who will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Pastor Mark Warren will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery.

Mr. Kenneth Ray Waters, age 81 of Big Sandy, will have visitation Saturday from noon until service time at 2 at the Cedar Grove Church of Christ in Big Sandy. Brother Randy Turner will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Goldie Bill Stepp, age 92 of Bruceton, will have funeral services Monday at 1 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Justin Ramer will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery. Visitation for Mr. Stepp will be Sunday from 4 until 7 at the Plunk Funeral Home.