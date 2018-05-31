5-31 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Michael Louis Hottes, age 41 of Camden, who will have funeral services this morning at 11 at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin, Illinois. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Du Quoin, Illinois. The Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Tony Lynn Wade, age 42 of Camden, will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 1 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Henry Hudson will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Joseph James “Joe” Donato, age 32 of Bruceton, will have graveside services Friday morning at 11:30 at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Camden. Visitation for Mr. Donato will be this evening from 5 until 8 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mr. Donato will also be Friday morning from 10 until 11 at Stockdale-Malin in Camden.