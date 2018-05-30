5-30 Trading Post

5-30 Trading Poston May 30, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
12X20 Eagle Building
Upstairs with 2 Lofts
8 Years Old
$4000 for Building and Full of Storage
Call 707-9037
3 Guns
.30-30 Marlin Rifle With Iron Sights
12 Gauge Double Barrel Shotgun
303 1941 World War II Rifle
This Rifle Used by British Soldiers To Shoot At Nazi Germans
Call 707-9037
Full Size Diamond Plated Toolbox for Pickup Truck
Shelled Pecans in $5 Bag for Pound and a Quarter
Call 584-7967 or 220-3032
Electric Power Strip
Miniature Covered Wagons
Lot of Good Used Extension Cords
Call 441-1487
50 Inch Cub Cadet Briggs and Stratton Motor $150
Call 731-441-2439
In Need
Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney
Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass
Call 584-6591
For Trade
110 Volt Break or Free Wheel Out 3600 Pound Wench
Call 584-6591