5-30 Trading Post

For Sale

12X20 Eagle Building

Upstairs with 2 Lofts

8 Years Old

$4000 for Building and Full of Storage

Call 707-9037

3 Guns

.30-30 Marlin Rifle With Iron Sights

12 Gauge Double Barrel Shotgun

303 1941 World War II Rifle

This Rifle Used by British Soldiers To Shoot At Nazi Germans

Call 707-9037

Full Size Diamond Plated Toolbox for Pickup Truck

Shelled Pecans in $5 Bag for Pound and a Quarter

Call 584-7967 or 220-3032



Electric Power Strip

Miniature Covered Wagons

Lot of Good Used Extension Cords

Call 441-1487

50 Inch Cub Cadet Briggs and Stratton Motor $150

Call 731-441-2439

In Need

Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney

Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass

Call 584-6591

For Trade

110 Volt Break or Free Wheel Out 3600 Pound Wench

Call 584-6591