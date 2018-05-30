5-30 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Calvin Parker McBride, age 94 of McEwen, who will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Rick Kennedy and William Brown will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Gorman Cemetery.

Mr. Michael Louis Hottes, age 41 of Camden, will have funeral services Thursday morning at 11 at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin, Illinois. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Du Quoin, Illinois. The Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Mr. Tony Lynn Wade, age 42 of Camden, will have funeral services Thursday afternoon at 1 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Henry Hudson will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Methodist Church.

Visitation for Mr. Wade will be Wednesday evening from 5 until 8 at the Plunk Funeral Home.

Mr. Joseph James “Joe” Donato, age 32 of Bruceton, will have graveside services Friday morning at 11:30 at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Camden. Visitation for Mr. Donato will be Thursday evening from 5 until 8 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden and also Friday morning from 10 until 11 at Stockdale-Malin in Camden.