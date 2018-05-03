5-3 Trading Post

on May 3, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post

For Sale
2 India Blue Peacocks-1 Year Old
3 Little Giant Incubators, An Egg Turner, and a Set of Quail Rails
Call 731-441-5425

Bushtech Motorcycle Trailer $2100
2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets in XL and 3XL $250 Pictured Below

Daisy BB Gun $30
Call 584-5380

Big Yard Sale at 2310 Hwy 70 East
Selling Tools, TV’s, Clothes, Camping Supplies, and Leaf Blowers
Call 731-584-2761

Garrard Stylus Pressure Gage $10
Call 584-6591

Double Wide Trailer on Acre Lot at 2370 Hwy 70 East in Camden
Call 584-7261

Small Tilt Trailer With Light $125
Call 586-2884

Like New Dinette Set
Dinette Table with 4 Matching Chairs
Call 584-2004

In Need
Want Some Geese Eggs For Setting
Call 731-441-5425

Jigsaw or Tablesaw
Call 441-6897

2 1/2 USB Plug for Cannon Camera
Desktop Laser/Scanner Printer
Call 584-6591

Services
Wants to Mow Yards in Camden, Bruceton, Waverly, and Paris area
Offering Senior Discounts
Call 731-220-3643