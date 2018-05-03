5-3 Trading Post

For Sale

2 India Blue Peacocks-1 Year Old

3 Little Giant Incubators, An Egg Turner, and a Set of Quail Rails

Call 731-441-5425

Bushtech Motorcycle Trailer $2100

2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets in XL and 3XL $250 Pictured Below



Daisy BB Gun $30

Call 584-5380

Big Yard Sale at 2310 Hwy 70 East

Selling Tools, TV’s, Clothes, Camping Supplies, and Leaf Blowers

Call 731-584-2761

Double Wide Trailer on Acre Lot at 2370 Hwy 70 East in Camden

Call 584-7261



Small Tilt Trailer With Light $125

Call 586-2884

Like New Dinette Set

Dinette Table with 4 Matching Chairs

Call 584-2004

In Need

Want Some Geese Eggs For Setting

Call 731-441-5425

Jigsaw or Tablesaw

Call 441-6897

2 1/2 USB Plug for Cannon Camera

Desktop Laser/Scanner Printer

Call 584-6591

Services

Wants to Mow Yards in Camden, Bruceton, Waverly, and Paris area

Offering Senior Discounts

Call 731-220-3643