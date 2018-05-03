5-3 Trading Post

5-3 Trading Poston May 3, 2018
For Sale
2 India Blue Peacocks-1 Year Old
3 Little Giant Incubators, An Egg Turner, and a Set of Quail Rails
Call 731-441-5425
Bushtech Motorcycle Trailer $2100
2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets in XL and 3XL $250 Pictured Below
Daisy BB Gun $30
Call 584-5380
Big Yard Sale at 2310 Hwy 70 East
Selling Tools, TV’s, Clothes, Camping Supplies, and Leaf Blowers
Call 731-584-2761
Double Wide Trailer on Acre Lot at 2370 Hwy 70 East in Camden
Call 584-7261
Small Tilt Trailer With Light $125
Call 586-2884
Like New Dinette Set
Dinette Table with 4 Matching Chairs
Call 584-2004
In Need
Want Some Geese Eggs For Setting
Call 731-441-5425
Jigsaw or Tablesaw
Call 441-6897
2 1/2 USB Plug for Cannon Camera
Desktop Laser/Scanner Printer
Call 584-6591
Services
Wants to Mow Yards in Camden, Bruceton, Waverly, and Paris area
Offering Senior Discounts
Call 731-220-3643