We note with regret the death of Ms. Nancy Jeannette Swearns, age 57 of McEwen, who will have funeral services this morning at 11 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. William Brown will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Gorman Cemetery.

Mrs. Joyce Dell Johnson Jones, age 60 of Camden, will have funeral services this afternoon at 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Greg Stanford and Brother Ken Zike will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Palestine Cemetery.

Mrs. Pamela Fay Perry, age 56 of Clarksville, will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend John Johnson will officiate the services and burial will follow in the J. Warren Cemetery.



Mrs. Gladys June James, age 88 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation today from 5 until 7 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Mrs. James will also be today from 10 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Pastor Mark Warren will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery.

Mr. Kenneth Ray Waters, age 81 of Big Sandy, will have visitation Saturday from noon until service time at 2 at the Cedar Grove Church of Christ in Big Sandy. Randy Turner will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Goldie Bill Stepp, age 92 of Bruceton, will have funeral services Monday at 1 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Justin Ramer will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery. Visitation for Mr. Stepp will be Sunday from 4 until 7 at the Plunk Funeral Home.