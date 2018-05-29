5-29 Trading Post

For Sale

12X20 Eagle Building

Upstairs with 2 Lofts

8 Years Old

$4000 for Building and Full of Storage

Call 707-9037

3 Guns

.30-30 Marlin Rifle

12 Gauge Double Barrel Shotgun

303 1941 World War II Rifle

This Rifle Used by British Soldiers To Shoot At Nazi Germans

Call 707-9037

Antique John Deere Clutch Parts

Rebuilt Disc for Combine

Rebuilt Pressure Plate

Call 584-6591



Natural Gas Heater $125

Heater Less Than A Year Old

Call 441-1530

Electrical Power Strip

Miniature Covered Wagons

Lot of Good Used Taillights

Call 441-1487

9 Horsepower Briggs and Stratton Motor

Hot Water System For Divers $150

Carrying Cage for Geese and Peacocks

Call 586-2884

2 Good Garden Tillers

5 Horsepower Motor Scooter

Blade That Goes on Front of Tractor

Call 441-0218

2 Air Conditioners

1 Woodstove

1 Natural Gas Heater

Call 445-9329

or 220-1353

In Need

32 Inch Bottom Window for Storm Door

Bug Zapper

Call 584-6591