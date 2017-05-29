5-29 Obits

Mrs. Della Mae “Dale” Ellison, age 79 of New Johnsonville, will have funeral services Monday at 1 at Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in the J. Warren Cemetery in New Johnsonville.

Mrs. Lula Woody Douglas, age 101 of Bruceton, will have funeral services Monday at 2 at the Pleasant Ridge Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the New Prospect Cemetery near Hollow Rock. Bruceton Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.

Mr. Jeremy Field Runions, age 46 of Waverly, will have funeral services Monday at 7 at Luff Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly.

Mr. Gene E. Wilson, age 81 of Bruceton, will have funeral services Tuesday at 11 at Bruceton Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Marlboro Cemetery near Vale.