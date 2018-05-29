5-29 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Calvin Parker McBride, age 94 of McEwen, who will have visitation this evening from 2 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Mr. McBride will also be Wednesday from 10 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Brother Rick Kennedy and William Brown will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Gorman Cemetery.

Mr. Michael Louis Hottes, age 41 of Camden, will have funeral services Thursday morning at 11 at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin, Illinois. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Du Quoin, Illinois.

Visitation for Mr. Hottes will be this evening from 5 until 8 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden.