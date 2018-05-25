5-25 Trading Post

5-25 Trading Poston May 25, 2018
For Sale
Camo Synthetic Stock and Forearm for Deer Rifle $75
2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets Pictured Below $250
Bushtech Turbo Motorcycle Trailer $2100
Call 584-5380
Brown Couch $50
Call 731-468-4574
Lot of Allen Wrenches in Different Sizes
Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees and Clamps
Gas Cooktop Free Burner
Call 441-1487
In Need
Propane Scarfing Tip
Bottom Mounting Drawer Slides
Ergonomic Chair
Call 584-6591
Yard Sales
Yard Sale at 151 Winters Lane in Camden Friday-Monday
Items Are A Nickel and Up
Includes Motorcycle Helmets, Pots, Pans, and Dishes
Call 220-0777
3 Family Garage Sale at 1535 Birdsong Road in Camden Friday and Saturday
Sale from 8AM-5PM Each Day
Items include 15 Foot Canoe, Glassware, Linen, Bass Boat Seats, Turkey Fryer, Dishes, Board Games, and Many Items for Men and Women
Call Wilma for more information at 441-1530