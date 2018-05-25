5-25 Trading Post

For Sale

Camo Synthetic Stock and Forearm for Deer Rifle $75

2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets Pictured Below $250



Bushtech Turbo Motorcycle Trailer $2100

Call 584-5380

Brown Couch $50

Call 731-468-4574

Lot of Allen Wrenches in Different Sizes

Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees and Clamps

Gas Cooktop Free Burner

Call 441-1487



In Need

Propane Scarfing Tip

Bottom Mounting Drawer Slides

Ergonomic Chair

Call 584-6591

Yard Sales

Yard Sale at 151 Winters Lane in Camden Friday-Monday

Items Are A Nickel and Up

Includes Motorcycle Helmets, Pots, Pans, and Dishes

Call 220-0777

3 Family Garage Sale at 1535 Birdsong Road in Camden Friday and Saturday

Sale from 8AM-5PM Each Day

Items include 15 Foot Canoe, Glassware, Linen, Bass Boat Seats, Turkey Fryer, Dishes, Board Games, and Many Items for Men and Women

Call Wilma for more information at 441-1530