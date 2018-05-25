5-25 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Billy Dwayne Thompson, age 69 of New Johnsonville, who will have visitation today from nine until service time at noon at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Pastor Mark Warren will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Palestine Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Trace Creek Baptist Church building fund.

Mr. William ‘Bill” Patterson Mosley, age 80 of McEwen, will have visitation today from 9 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Masonic services for Mr. Mosley will be today at 12:15. Brother Buddy Mullinax will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Simpson Cemetery.

Mrs. Betty Jean Price, age 82 of Camden, will have visitation this evening from 5 until 7:30 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Funeral services for Mrs. Price will be Saturday morning at 9:30 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Marty Johnson will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Cowells Chapel Cemetery.