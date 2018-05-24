5-24 Trading Post

5-24 Trading Poston May 24, 2018
For Sale
Brand New Socket Sets
Leather Punch Set in a Metal Case
Several Old Wrenches
Call 441-1487
Nice 12 Gauge Turkey Gun
Call 731-333-6652
Pool Table in Pretty Good Shape
Call 584-7978
For Giveaway
Set of White Worker Patio Furniture
Call 615-584-0158
Missing Pets
Lost Dog
Male Chocolate Lab
Dog is Knee High Height with a Red Collar
Last Seen at Goodwing’s at 9:30 Wednesday Morning
Call 220-6679
Yard Sales
Yard Sale at 151 Winters Lane in Camden Thursday-Monday
Items Are A Nickel and Up
Includes Motorcycle Helmets, Pots, Pans, and Dishes
Call 220-0777
3 Family Garage Sale at 1535 Birdsong Road in Camden Thursday, Friday, and Saturday
Sale from 8AM-5PM Each Day
Items include 15 Foot Canoe, Glassware, Linen, Bass Boat Seats, Turkey Fryer, Dishes, Board Games, and Many Items for Men and Women
Call Wilma for more information at 441-1530