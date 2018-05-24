5-24 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Ralph Edward Toland, age 91 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 9 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jeff Keele will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Wyly Cemetery.

Mr. Weldon Ray Allen, age 68 of Westport, will have funeral services today at 2 at the Mount Comfort Church near Yuma. Brother Wendell Boyd will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Mount Comfort Cemetery. The Bruceton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. William “Bill” Patterson Mosley, age 80 of McEwen, will have visitation Friday from 9 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Masonic services will take place at 12:15. Brother Buddy Mullinax will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Simpson Cemetery.

Mrs. Betty Jean Price, age 82 of Camden, will have funeral services Saturday morning at 9:30 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Marty Johnson will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Cowells Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation for Mrs. Price will be Friday evening from 5 until 7:30 at the Plunk Funeral Home.