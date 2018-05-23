5-23 Trading Post

Missing Pets

Lost Dog

Male Chocolate Lab

Dog is Knee High Height with a Red Collar

Last Seen at Goodwing’s at 9:30 Wednesday Morning

Call 220-6679

Yard Sales

Yard Sale at 151 Winters Lane in Camden Thursday-Monday

Items Are A Nickel and Up

Includes Motorcycle Helmets, Pots, Pans, and Dishes

Call 220-0777

3 Family Garage Sale at 1535 Birdsong Road in Camden Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

Sale from 8AM-5PM Each Day

Items include 15 Foot Canoe, Glassware, Linen, Bass Boat Seats, Turkey Fryer, Dishes, Board Games, and Many Items for Men and Women

Call Wilma for more information at 441-1530



For Sale

Canning Jars in Quarts and Pints

Pair of Size 10 Black Leather Boots $10

Big Collection of Deer Hunting VHS Tapes $50

Call 584-5380

In Need

14-15 Inch Retractable Wheels Capable of 5/8 Axle

Extra Extra 2 Inch Metal Pipe

Tubing or Conduit Bender

Call 584-6591