5-23 Trading Post

5-23 Trading Poston May 23, 2018
Missing Pets
Lost Dog
Male Chocolate Lab
Dog is Knee High Height with a Red Collar
Last Seen at Goodwing’s at 9:30 Wednesday Morning
Call 220-6679
Yard Sales
Yard Sale at 151 Winters Lane in Camden Thursday-Monday
Items Are A Nickel and Up
Includes Motorcycle Helmets, Pots, Pans, and Dishes
Call 220-0777
3 Family Garage Sale at 1535 Birdsong Road in Camden Thursday, Friday, and Saturday
Sale from 8AM-5PM Each Day
Items include 15 Foot Canoe, Glassware, Linen, Bass Boat Seats, Turkey Fryer, Dishes, Board Games, and Many Items for Men and Women
Call Wilma for more information at 441-1530
For Sale
Canning Jars in Quarts and Pints
Pair of Size 10 Black Leather Boots $10
Big Collection of Deer Hunting VHS Tapes $50
Call 584-5380
In Need
14-15 Inch Retractable Wheels Capable of 5/8 Axle
Extra Extra 2 Inch Metal Pipe
Tubing or Conduit Bender
Call 584-6591