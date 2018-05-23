5-23 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Ephram Lonnie “Bub” Herrin, age 88 of Camden, who will have funeral services today at 2 at the Crossroad Missionary Baptist Church. Brother Randy Thompson will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery. The Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Ralph Edward Toland, age 91 of Waverly, will have visitation this evening from 5 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jeff Keele will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Wyly Cemetery.

Mr. Weldon Ray Allen, age 68 of Westport, will have funeral services Thursday at 2 at the Mount Comfort Church near Yuma. Brother Wendell Boyd will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Mount Comfort Cemetery.

Mr. William “Bill” Patterson Mosley, age 80 of McEwen, will have visitation Friday from 9 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Masonic services for Mr. Mosley will be Friday at 12:15. Brother Buddy Mullinax will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Simpson Cemetery.