5-22 Trading Post

5-22 Trading Poston May 22, 2018
Yard Sale
3 Family Garage Sale at 1535 Birdsong Road in Camden Thursday, Friday, and Saturday
Sale From 8AM-5PM Each Day
Items include 15 Foot Canoe, Glassware, Linen, Bass Boat Seats, Turkey Fryer, Dishes, Board Games,
And Many Items For Men and Women
Call Wilma for more information at 441-1530
Big Yard Sale at 151 Winters Lane in Camden Thursday-Monday
Items a Nickel and Up
Includes Motorcycle Helmets and Other Items
Call 220-0777
For Sale
English Call Ducks $15 Per Pair
Call 584-0920
Wishing Wells
Call 586-2884
John Deere Clutch Parts
Rebuilt Pressure Plate
Rebuilt Disc
Call 584-6591
Full Size Toolbox for Pickup Truck
4 15 Inch Tires
Call 584-7967 or 220-3032
2 Garden Tillers
5 Horsepower Motor Scooter
Call 441-0218
Antique Ringer Washing Machine $350
Call 213-8769
In Need
Half Inch Plywood/2 Sheets of Plywood
Call 586-2884
32 Inch Bottom Window for Storm Door
Bug Zapper
Call 584-6591
Garden Tillers That Aren’t Running
Call 441-0218