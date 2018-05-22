5-22 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Loren Edgar Kerr, age 86 of Camden, who will have funeral services this morning at 10 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Gary Greer and Brother David Jenkins will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Nashville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Mr. Jim Coppage, age 55 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jeff Keele will officiate the services. The family requests donations be made to the family’s Go Fund Me account to help with expenses.

Mr. Charles Gonzalves, age 91 of Sacramento, California, has arrangements provided by the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly.

Mr. Ralph Edward Toland, age 91 of Waverly, will have visitation Wednesday from 5 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Mr. Toland will be Thursday from 9 until service time at 11 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jeff Keele will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Wyly Cemetery.