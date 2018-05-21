5-21 Trading Post

5-21 Trading Poston May 21, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
Cargo Candy Apple Red Motorcycle Trailer $2100
AM/FM Cassette Radio Player $12
AM/FM CD Radio Player $12
AM/FM Clock CD Radio Player $20
4 Fishing Rods and Reels $30
Call 584-5380
2 Clementine Rabbits $10 For Both
Call 731-220-5956
Good Carrying Cage for Rabbits, Geese, and Peacocks $22
TV Stand with 3 Metal Shelves $30
Hot Water System For Divers $150
Call 586-2884
110 Volt 3600 Pound Free/Wheel Out Wench
Call 584-6591
Brown Recliner for $100
Less Than A Year Old
Call 584-4704
For Giveaway
Free Egg Cartons
Call 584-8336
Free Kittens
Call 731-220-5956
In Need
Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney
Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass
Call 584-6591