5-21 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. George Paul Dobra, age 90, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, who will have graveside services this afternoon at 1 at the Bakers Chapel Cemetery near Big Sandy. Brother Keith Nation will officiate the services and the Oakdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

Mr. Loren Edgar Kerr, age 86 of Camden, will have visitation this evening from 5 until 8 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Funeral services for Mr. Kerr will be Tuesday morning at 10 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Gary Greer and Brother David Jenkins will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Nashville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project.