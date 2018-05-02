5-2 Trading Post

Services

Wanting To Mow Yards in Camden, Bruceton, and Paris area

Call 731-220-3643

Wants To Haul Off Fridges, Air Conditioners, and Scrap Metal

Call 731-220-0777

In Need

14-15 Inch Wheels Like Pushmower Capable of 5/8 Axle

2 Inch Metal Pipe

Tubing or Conduit Bender

Call 584-6591



5 Foot Draining Pipe

Utility Trailers

Call 586-2884

Gun Digest Catalog

Call 584-3910

For Sale

8 Wishing Wells

Call 586-2884

2 Row Cultivator with 3 Point Hitch and Springs

2 Boats For Sale

14 Foot Flat Bottom Aluminum Boat with Moody Trailer

15 Foot Cherokee Flat Bottom Boat with 9 1/2 Electric Start and Moody Trailer

Call 441-3102