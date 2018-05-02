5-2 Trading Post

5-2 Trading Poston May 2, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
Services
Wanting To Mow Yards in Camden, Bruceton, and Paris area
Call 731-220-3643
Wants To Haul Off Fridges, Air Conditioners, and Scrap Metal
Call 731-220-0777
In Need
14-15 Inch Wheels Like Pushmower Capable of 5/8 Axle
2 Inch Metal Pipe
Tubing or Conduit Bender
Call 584-6591
5 Foot Draining Pipe
Utility Trailers
Call 586-2884
Gun Digest Catalog
Call 584-3910
For Sale
8 Wishing Wells
Call 586-2884
2 Row Cultivator with 3 Point Hitch and Springs
2 Boats For Sale
14 Foot Flat Bottom Aluminum Boat with Moody Trailer
15 Foot Cherokee Flat Bottom Boat with 9 1/2 Electric Start and Moody Trailer
Call 441-3102