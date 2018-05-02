We note with regret the death of Mr. John Leonard Morrisett, age 43 of New Johnsonville, who will have funeral services this morning at 10 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Eddie Breeden will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery.

Ms. Nancy Jeannette Swearns, age 57 of McEwen, will have visitation today from 3 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. William Brown will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Gorman Cemetery.

Mrs. Pamela Fay Perry, age 56 of Clarksville, will have visitation Thursday from 10 until service time at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend John Johnson will officiate the services and burial will follow in the J. Warren Cemetery in New Johnsonville.



Mrs. Gladys June James, age 89 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation Thursday from 5 until 7 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Pastor Mark Warren will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery.

Mr. Kenneth Ray Waters, age 81 of Big Sandy, will have visitation Saturday from noon until service time at 2 at the Cedar Grove Church of Christ in Big Sandy. Brother Randy Turner will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.