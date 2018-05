5-18 Trading Post

Yard Sale

Flatwoods Methodist Church is having a big yard sale inside all day today and tomorrow

For Giveaway

Old 33 1/3 LP Records

Call 584-8668

For Sale

Daisy BB Gun $30

70 Feet of Telephone Wire $10

AM/FM Cassette Radio Player $8

AM/FM CD Radio Player $12

Call 584-5380

Hooveround Power Chair $300

Call 584-5248

In Need

Wants To Borrow Game Cam for a Day To Scout Out Armadillos

Propane Scarfing Tip

Bottom Mounting Drawer Slides

Call 584-6591

Making Pictures of Cars at Ray Smith Car Shows

Call 584-3910