5-18 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Randy Ray Mills “Country”, age 57 of Camden, who will have visitation today from 9 until service time at 1 at the Christ Gospel Church in Camden. Reverend Mike Riordan will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery.

Mr. Clarence Gene DuPree, age 57 of Camden, will have visitation Saturday from 9 until 10 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Graveside services for Mr. DuPree will be Saturday at 10:30 at the Flatwoods Cemetery in Camden. Brother Troy Redmond will officiate the services. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden.

Mrs. Betty Jane Ellis, age 52 of Holladay, will have visitation this evening from 5 until 9 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mrs. Ellis will also be Saturday from 9 until service time at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Holladay Cemetery.

Mr. Robert Caruso, age 78 of Linden, has arrangements provided by the McDonald Funeral Home in Lobelville. No services are planned at this time.