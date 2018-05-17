5-17 Trading Post

In Need

Stainless 5 Gallon Bucket With Tight Top

Turkey Cooker

Laser/Scanner Printer

Call 584-6591

Wheat Pennies

Call 584-3910

For Sale





4 17 Inch Tires

Call 441-1092

8 Year Old Dinette Set Originally $800

Includes Dinette Table and 4 Matching Chairs Containing Double Glass

Dinette Set $300

Call 584-2004

For Trade

22 Rifle with Synthetic Stock

Wants To Trade For Gun With Wooden Stock

Call 584-3910

For Giveaway

2 Pieces of Exercise Items

Includes Bicycle

Call 584-4120