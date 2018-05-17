5-17 Trading Post

on May 17, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post

In Need
Stainless 5 Gallon Bucket With Tight Top
Turkey Cooker
Laser/Scanner Printer
Call 584-6591

Wheat Pennies
Call 584-3910

For Sale

Garrard Stylus Pressure Gage $10
Call 584-6591


4 17 Inch Tires
Call 441-1092

8 Year Old Dinette Set Originally $800
Includes Dinette Table and 4 Matching Chairs Containing Double Glass
Dinette Set $300
Call 584-2004

For Trade
22 Rifle with Synthetic Stock
Wants To Trade For Gun With Wooden Stock
Call 584-3910

For Giveaway
2 Pieces of Exercise Items
Includes Bicycle
Call 584-4120