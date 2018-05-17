5-17 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Ethel Margaret Russell, age 86 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 1 at the Old New Hope Baptist Church in Fairview. Burial will follow in the New Hope Pinkerton Cemetery in Farivew. The Humphreys County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. John “Papa John” Johnson, age 84, will have visitation today from noon until service time at 3 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Gerry Hale will officiate the services.

Mr. Randy Ray Mills “Country”, age 57 of Camden, will have visitation today from 5 until 9 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mr. Mills will also be Friday from 9 until service time at 1 at the Christ Gospel Church in Camden. Reverend Mike Riordan will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Christ Gospel Church in Camden.

Mrs. Betty Jane Ellis, age 52 of Holladay, will have visitation Friday from 5 until 9 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mrs. Ellis will also be Saturday from 9 until service time at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Holladay Cemetery.